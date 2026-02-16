Jets Tabbed 'Worst' Option for 711-Yard Arizona State Star

The New York Jets have a need in the wide receiver room, but that doesn't mean the franchise should use their first selection in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft on the spot.

New York has the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and there isn't a receiver in the class worth that pick. New York also has the No. 16 pick in the first round. That would be a better place to make a pick for the receiver room.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As the draft gets closer and closer, there will be plenty of prospects linked to the franchise. First and foremost, Arvell Reese has been someone out there consistently linked to the team for selection with the No. 2 pick. There has already been early speculation about guys who wouldn't fit with New York. For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Jets the "worst" landing spot for Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Who will the Jets pick?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson has a good chance to be the first wide receiver off the board in April," Knox wrote. "With a 6'2" and 200-pound frame, alignment versatility, and good separation skills, Tyson has all the tools to be a true go-to receiver at the next level. The biggest concern with Tyson is an injury history that has included missed time in each of the past three seasons. If Tyson's combine medicals check out, he's likely to be valued as a future No. 1 receiver in the draft. Tyson should hope to land with a team that can use him in a No. 1 role, ideally with a solid all-around offense and strong quarterback play. He should hope not to land with a team like the New York Jets. ...

"The Jets already have their No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, but they're lacking just about everything else offensively. New York has arguably the most questionable quarterback situation in the NFL, the league's 32nd-ranked passing offense, and an offensive line that was ranked 22nd by Pro Football Focus. ... Worst Landing Spot: New York Jets."

Now, Tyson is arguably the top receiver in the draft class. He had 711 receiving yards in just nine games in 2025 for Arizona State. He actually would be an intriguing fit for the franchise, but he isn't worth the No. 2 pick and it would be a surprise if he's available at No. 16. Unless the Jets trade back, it doesn't necessarily matter if they are the "worst landing spot" for Tyson. There's no reason to take him at No. 2, anyway.

More NFL: Stephen A. Smith Rips Jets-Kirk Cousins Buzz: 'Have you lost your mind?'