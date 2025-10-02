What Aaron Glenn Said About Garrett Wilson Before Week 5
The New York Jets have one of the National Football League's best playmakers in Garrett Wilson.
At this point, there's no denying that fact. Wilson is now in his fourth season and no matter what has gone on with the coaching staff or quarterback position, he has continued to deliver. Right now, he's on pace for the best season of his career so far. Wilson has 27 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns. If you project that out across 17 games, that would be over 114 catches, over 1,321 receiving yards, and over 12 touchdowns.
Right now, Wilson's career-highs are 101 catches, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns. He reached all of those numbers last year.
Wilson continues to find ways to dominate and clearly has won over his head coach. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets have a superstar in Garrett Wilson
"He is a no-doubt, No. 1 receiver in this league," Glenn said. "It's not like we didn't know that. The plays that he can make. The way that he can contort his body. The way that he can come down and be sure to catch some of those 50-50 balls. For him, they are 80-20 because he's going to come down with a lot of them. He is an amazing person to just sit there and watch. We'll try to get him the ball as much as possible.
"That's not anything new and is something that we talk about since the beginning of training camp. I'm glad that he's on our team. He's one of those guys that inspires the guys on this team because of the way that he goes out and plays and how competitive he is. Sometimes it shows up and sometimes people look at that in different ways...He's just competitive, he wants the ball, and he wants to win. He's coming from a winning background. I'm attracted to players like that, to be honest with you. I love everything about the player."
The Jets haven't won a game yet this season. But, there are the building blocks in place to turn this thing around and it starts with guys like Wilson.