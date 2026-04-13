Jets Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: New York Goes All-In to Bolster Defense

With the 2026 NFL Draft only weeks away, it’s the perfect time to do a mock draft on the New York Jets, who have nine picks at their disposal to bolster their roster ahead of the new season.

The Jets will be looking to make a splash during the first night of the NFL draft, as they have two first-round picks at No. 2 and 16. The hope is that those two picks jump-start the process of getting this franchise back on track.

However, the draft doesn’t end in the first round. The Jets still have to make quality picks in the second and third rounds, where good teams are still bringing in starting-level talent. The Jets already took a step in the right direction there last year, with second-round picks Mason Taylor and Azareye'h Thomas playing considerable snaps as rookies.

Below, we’ll break down who we think the Jets will take with the No. 2 overall pick, whether that be Arvell Reese or David Bailey, along with their other selections in this three-round mock. For this exercise, we’ll be using Pro Football Network's Mock Draft Simulator.

Round 1, Pick No. 2 – David Bailey, Texas Tech, EDGE

There’s been a lot of buzz swirling around this pick over the last few weeks, and whether the Jets will go with Ohio State's Reese or Texas Tech's Bailey. Both guys would be tremendous picks in this spot for a Jets’ defense that ranked 31st in sacks with 26.

However, head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey land on Bailey at No. 2 to usher in a new era of Jets’ football. Bailey is coming off a great 2025 season at Texas Tech, where he recorded 52 combined tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Simply put, Bailey was a one-man wrecking crew on that Red Raiders’ defensive line. The only other guy at Texas Tech to have double-digit sacks and TFLs was Romello Height, who will also be drafted later this month.

At 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, he’s a perfect fit for Glenn’s scheme, as his get-off is tremendous and he will always look to make a play, whether that’s on passing or running downs. A pass-rushing unit of Bailey, Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare isn’t a bad way to go into next season. It will surely make up for trading Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Round 1, Pick No. 16 (via Colts): Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

With Carnell Tate (New York Giants), Makai Lemon (Washington Commanders), and Jordyn Tyson off the board (Miami Dolphins), the Jets decide to roll the dice on Omar Cooper Jr. to pair alongside Garrett Wilson.

The former Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver has seen his draft stock rise in the weeks leading up to the NFL’s three-day extravaganza. Cooper Jr. has reportedly taken 10 top-30 visits already during the pre-draft process, including one with the Jets on Monday, per ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

The 22-year-old wide receiver was the top receiving target for the projected No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, as Indiana ran the table en route to a national championship. This past season, Cooper Jr. had a career-high 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs.

The 5-foot-11 wideout doesn’t have blazing speed, but a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine is nothing to scoff at. Cooper will likely project to be a slot WR at the next level, which is perfect given that Wilson plays on the outside. He also played on the outside with the Hoosiers.

Cooper can make guys miss, is not afraid to make those tough catches in traffic or when you need a play, as we saw in the Penn State game, and could be a factor with yards after the catch as he welcomes contact.

Round 2, Pick 33: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Even though Ty Simpson is sitting for the Jets at the top of the board, they decide to add more talent to their cornerback room by selecting Brandon Cisse.



The Jets signed Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal in free agency last month after recording five interceptions with the Chicago Bears in 2025. The Jets hope he’ll compete for one of the starting jobs, but they still need more talent in that room, as Brandon Stephens is not the answer on the outside.



Cisse, who began his collegiate career at NC State (two years) before transferring to South Carolina in 2025, can play well in man or zone coverage. His footwork is good too, and he isn’t afraid to make a tackle, which is what you love to see in a cornerback.



There’s a belief that Cisse will need some work regarding his technique and route recognition, but there’s a ton of untapped potential with him. Last season at South Carolina, he posted 27 combined tackles, five pass deflections, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.

Round 2, Pick 44 (via Cowboys): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

New York addresses their linebacker unit with their second selection in the second round with Hill Jr. The 6’2”, 238-pound defender has the acceleration and athleticism teams covet at inside linebacker

He can be used as a blitzer and is an exceptional open-field tackler. Hill’s block shedding can improve, but there’s no denying the impact that he made at Texas. The young defender had 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 40 career games.

Last season, Hill missed some time due to a broken bone in his hand. However, he still posted 69 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

The Jets brought back veteran Demario Davis on a two-year deal in free agency, and still have Jamien Sherwood. But it’s hard to pass up a talented player like Hill, who could make an impact in Year 1 and be the potential replacement for Davis, who is 37 years old.