Jets Top 3 Cut Candidates For 2026 Offseason

The offseason is here for the New York Jets and soon enough we'll start to see real movement across the league, but it likely will take until the Super Bowl arrives in February.

The Jets were very active last offseason and moved on from a handful of veterans, including Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Who could follow a similar path this offseason?

It's going to be a long offseason and the Jets should have plenty of opportunities to add pieces, but there will be guys who don't return in 2026.

Here are five cut candidates to watch for the Jets:

Who should the Jets bring back?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Justin Fields - Quarterback

This one unfortunately is the most obvious. Last offseason, it was Rodgers who was the quarterback talked about left and right as a guy who could be on his way out of town. This year, it is his replacement. Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with $10 million guaranteed in 2026. After being benched and ending the season on the Injured Reserve, it would be somewhat surprising to see him back in New York in 2026.

Brady Cook - Quarterback

Cook did what the Jets asked of him down the stretch in 2025. He replaced Fields and Tyrod Taylor and is under contract in 2026. Arguably, he should be kept around as a project on the practice squad, but it will be interesting to see how the team handles quarterback as a whole.

Jamaal Pritchett - Receiver/Specialist

Pritchett is someone who got a bit of buzz last summer as a potential return man for the Jets. He never got an opportunity in 2025 after the team brought Isaiah Williams to town. He's under contract for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns and the team doesn't have to move on, but if the team needs to fill a space, there doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time for Pritchett right now.

