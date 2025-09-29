Jets Trade Speculation Heating Up; Giants Tabbed Fit For New York's Star
The New York Jets came into the season with decently high expectations. New York had added a lot of talent in the offseason, but they've struggled through three weeks.
Now, the Jets could be sellers at the trade deadline with star running back Breece Hall making a lot of sense as a trade chip.
Hall sits on an expiring contract and it seems unlikely that he'll be back in New York beyond this season. The Jets also have a few talented running backs outside of Hall, which makes the star expendable in a potential trade.
Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently listed Hall as the top early trade target in a potential deal with the New York Giants. But would this deal make much sense?
Giants tabbed potential landing spot in trade for Breece Hall
"Jaxson Dart has officially been promoted to starting quarterback over Russell Wilson. The rookie is considered raw, so the Giants will want to lean on a rushing attack," Bassett wrote. "Cam Skattebo has already impressed as a rookie. In fact, his two rushing touchdowns are the most among rookies. Skattebo is somewhat of a niche player, though. He is a power runner with a throwback skill set.
"The Giants could use a speed threat and pass-catching option to complement Skattebo, and Breece Hall fits the bill. Hall wouldn’t have to travel far to join the Giants, considering he already plays his home games at MetLife Stadium."
The Giants recently added Cam Skattebo as their running back of the future, but they also have Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy is injured right now and expected to miss around a month, which could open the door to a trade for Hall.
Hall would be the perfect complementary back to Skattebo. Skattebo is the bruising back, much like David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions. Hall would be the quick, elusive back on the team, much like Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions.
The only hang up here would be the price. The Jets will probably look for a top three or four round draft pick in exchange for Hall, but the Giants might not be willing to give that up, especially with the duo of Skattebo and Tracy.
