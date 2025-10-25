Jets Trading 8-Year Veteran To Bills Would Be Mistake
The New York Jets only have one more opportunity to take the field before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline comes on Nov. 4.
New York will try to head into its bye week on a positive note with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon before a much-needed Week 9 bye week. Then, the Jets will return to the field on Nov. 9 against the Cleveland Browns, but will the team look very different?
At 0-7, this is a fair idea. But, the Jets shouldn't consider all of the noise out there. One example of something New York shouldn't consider is The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia floating Harrison Phillips as a trade fit for the Buffalo Bills.
"We know the fit is there, considering the Bills drafted Phillips and he played one-technique defensive tackle for them for four seasons," Buscaglia said. "It’s an outstanding pairing because, not only would he immediately help the run defense that has been lacking, but he could help them take something off the plate of rookie Deone Walker while still keeping Walker in a sizable role. And if Walker hits a rookie wall — which the Bills are extremely cognizant of with all their first-year players — Phillips makes it that much easier on them.
The Jets should avoid flipping Harrison Phillips to the Bills
"On top of it all, Phillips is on a manageable contract for 2026, giving them a one-two pairing with Walker next year as well. The cost to acquire a 29-year-old defensive tackle that isn’t much of a pass rusher would not be that extreme. The need for someone like Phillips might depend solely on DaQuan Jones’ health outlook, who is considered week-to-week. The Bills did not rule out the possibility of Jones landing on the Injured Reserve list with a “popped” calf, and if he does, it would mean the Bills have a definitive problem at one-technique, with Walker as their only clear player at that position on the roster."
The fit may be there on paper, but the Jets have had their own issues at defensive tackle, which is why he was acquired ahead of the 2025 season. He's an eight-year veteran and is under contract next year as well. Even if the Jets don't turn things around this season, Phillips could still be a solution next year at defensive tackle. Trading him to Buffalo would put a spotlight on the position in a negative way for New York again while also helping one of the team's biggest rivals.
A move may make sense for Buffalo, but not for the Jets.
