Jets Unlikely To Draft QB At Pick No. 2 After Shocking Dante Moore News

The New York Jets have a massive hole at quarterback right now and it's going to be difficult for them to patch this spot on the roster. There aren't too many options available in free agency or on the trade block, so the Jets will need to dive into the NFL Draft if they want a franchise quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza is seemingly the best quarterback in the NFL Draft and it's not necessarily close. Some outlets are calling him a generational draft prospect. But the Jets have the No. 2 overall pick, which means they'd only land Mendoza if the Las Vegas Raiders pass on him.

As a result, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been seen as a lock to go No. 2 overall to the Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But on Wednesday, Moore shocked the NFL world and announced that he'd be returning to Oregon for another year of college football rather than entering the NFL Draft. This announcement completely changes the future of the Jets.

Jets unlikely to draft a quarterback at the top of 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Moore off the board, there's no other quarterback prospect, besides Mendoza, who's worth picking at the No. 2 overall selection.

Alabama's Ty Simpson is the next best quarterback prospect in the draft. Simpson is projected to be selected in the late first round or early second round. The Jets could use their other first round pick to select Simpson, but their No. 2 overall selection would be way too high to draft the Alabama signal caller.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is another intriguing prospect, but he's more of a lottery ticket prospect than anything. He could be worth a mid-round pick as a flier option. Chambliss isn't a first round talent in the first place, let alone at No. 2.

The Jets will likely look to draft defense with this selection. Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese and Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. both make sense at this pick. Either way, it almost certainly won't be a quarterback.

