Jets Urged To Replace Quinnen Williams With Former First Round DT

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, but nobdoy seemed to expect them to make the moves they did.

The Jets acquired a slew of top draft picks by trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. Given these two trades, it's clear to see the Jets are set to rebuild for the next three or four years at the very least, but they could still look to add to the roster in small ways.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could be a potential landing spot for bargain bin free agent Christian Wilkins after they opted to trade Williams at the deadline.

Jets could find bargain bin replacement for Quinnen Williams

Free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkin
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tries to elude the pressure of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Like a few players on this list, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins comes with a caveat or two. He missed most of the 2024 season with a foot injury and had a well-publicized split with the Raiders over the summer," Knox wrote. "According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders voided his guarantees because of 'how Wilkins treated the rehab from his foot injury.' If he is healthy, though, he would be a terrific addition to almost any defense. He was a regular standout during his five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, often morphing between being a run-stopping specialist and an interior pressure man.

"He racked up 98 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 2022 before logging nine sacks and 30 QB pressures in 2022. The Buffalo Bills, who recently placed defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Michael Hoecht on injured reserve, should see if Wilkins is in playing shape. The New York Jets are in rebuilding mode but should also kick the tires on the 29-year-old after trading away Quinnen Williams."

Wilkins would be a low risk, high reward option for the Jets this year. He could be added on a one- or two-year deal with the idea that if he plays well, he could earn a longer contract or eventually be traded.

The Jets have the flexibility to make a move like this at this point. They're not under any pressure to win right now anymore, so taking risks on free agent fliers like Wilkins could make sense.

