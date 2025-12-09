Daniel Jones Injury Could Shockingly Benefit Jets In Long Run

The Indianapolis Colts lit the NFL world on fire to begin the season. Behind the breakout play from Daniel Jones and a historic pace from Jonathan Taylor, the Colts were one of the best teams in the league for the first half of the season. They were dominating games that nobody expected them to win.

This put the Colts in an interesting spot at the NFL trade deadline. Rather than selling or standing pat, the Colts decided to aggressively buy. They swung a huge trade with the New York Jets to acquire Sauce Gardner in exchange for two first round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Gardner was injured shortly after the trade, which crushed the Colts' defense. But the Colts were recently dealt another injury that crushed their team.

Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achillies in Week 14. He's set to undergo surgery that will end his season, which puts the Colts in a very bad spot. But it also puts the Jets in a much better spot than anybody projected.

Colts draft pick could gain value as their struggles continue

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) uses crutches as he leaves the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

At the time of the trade, the Colts were expected to be one of the best teams in the league. That put the 2026 first round pick that was sent to the Jets as a pick in the late 20s of the first round.

But with Jones' injury, the Colts are likely going to be favored to lose each of the final four games of the season. There's a chance this draft pick ends up being a top 15 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Right now, the pick is projected to be No. 18 in the first round. If the Colts lose out, it could be closer to No. 12 or No. 13.

The Colts have a tough schedule to end the season with either Riley Leonard or Phillip Rivers under center.

While injuries are unfortunate and should never be cheered, there are underlying benefits for the Jets with the Colts' struggles continuing.

More NFL: Breece Hall Sends Message To Jets Fans After Being Eliminated From Playoffs