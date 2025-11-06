Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Draft Breakout Star After Trade Deadline Shake-Up

The Jets could completely change their draft strategy after a hectic trade deadline...

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a disastrous situation at quarterback right now. Justin Fields has struggled at times this season and Tyrod Taylor certainly isn't a franchise quarterback. The thought for weeks has been that the Jets would use their top draft selection in the 2026 NFL Draft to add a franchise quarterback.

But the Jets added three first round draft picks over the next two years at the trade deadline this month. They moved Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in a pair of trades to add a lot of draft capital and it could completely change their draft strategy this offseason.

There's no pressure on the Jets to select a quarterback with their top draft pick, considering they have so much draft capital for the next two years. If the Jets don't love a quarterback at pick No. 1 or pick No. 2, they could go with the best player available instead of reaching.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently predicted the Jets would do just that. Baumgardner projected the Jets would select breakout linebacker Arvell Reese out of Ohio State with the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jets linked to Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese in NFL Draft

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Rees
"If there’s a football player in this draft reminiscent of Micah Parsons, it’s pretty clearly Reese, the dynamic Ohio State junior," Baumgardner wrote. "He can play in the box, off the edge or even in the slot in some situations — he has true do-it-all potential and could be a game-breaker in the NFL. There’s zero pressure on the Jets to take a quarterback here, as they now own five first-round picks over the next two years."

There's not a player in college football who has burst on the scene in a bigger way than Reese has this year. Despite playing next to Caleb Downs, Reese might be the best defensive player in college football this season.

He's as close to a current-day Micah Parsons as college football has to offer. Reese is able to play in the middle of the field as a coverage player. He plays the quarterback spy role better than anybody in the country. He's also an elite edge rusher with incredible athleticism.

If the Jets are in love with him, this pick would make a lot of sense.

Published
