Jets Vs. Bills: How To Watch, Stream, Final Score Prediction
The New York Jets are preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that will have a long term impact on the AFC East standings down the road.
The Jets enter the contest after losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Jets faced off against the Steelers at home and ended up losing 34-32 thanks to a long field by Pittsburgh kicked Chris Boswell towards the end of the fourth quarter.
The Bills enter the game after beating the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most thrilling comebacks you'll likely see this entire season. Buffalo came out on top, 41-40. The Bills racked up 22 points in the fourth quarter to six from the Ravens to earn the Week 1 victory. Buffalo is the only team in the AFC East that was able to come away with a win Week 1.
It's going to be a big matchup and here's all you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the game.
Here's all you need to know about the Jets-Bills Week 2 matchup:
The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will face off on Sunday
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium
Television: CBS
Streaming: NFL+
Radio: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3, SiriusXM Ch. 228
It should be a pretty fun and exciting matchup on Sunday. If the Jets can play the way they did last week, they certainly have a chance to upset their AFC East counterpart. Throughout the week, there's been a lot of chatter about the Jets' secondary, but they showed enough throughout the summer to believe that it could turn things around as quickly as this weekend.
Because of that, here is my final score prediction: Jets: 27 Bills: 23
There's a lot to like about both of these two teams. The Jets looked strong throughout their entire Week 1 matchup, for the most part, but a late-game fumble turned the tide of the game. 34 points would be a lot to ask for, but they don't need as much if they can turn it up defensively. The Bills were vulnerable for the majority of its Week 1 matchup and couldn't stop the run. That's where the Jets thrive.
