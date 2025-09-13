Jerry Jones Wanted Massive Deal From Jets For Micah Parsons
The New York Jets pulled off a couple of trades before the 2025 National Football League season began and it sounds like they were at least contacted about a much bigger one.
The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Pro Bowler Kenny Clark to go along with two first-round picks. On Saturday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones revealed to Gary Myers on "The Saturday Huddle” on 880AM ESPN New York that he initiated a call with the Jets to see if they wanted to get a deal done for Parsons. The talks didn't go far, but Jones insinuated that he was looking for a package in the realm of Quinnen Williams plus draft picks, but New York didn't want to part with that much capital.
The New York Jets were called about Micah Parsons
"As it would turn out, I initiated that,” Jones said of the talks with the Jets. “Frankly, they didn’t have the resources to entertain conversations. It was a very good brief visit...
"Yes, you are," Jones said when Myers asked if he was correct to assume that Dallas wanted Williams. "A prerequisite to the entire trade was that we had to have right now a really frankly significantly dominant inside defensive player. Which was our goal to address the run more than we had been addressing it the previous four years at that time we had Micah. We really wanted to bolster up there...That was a prerequisite. You didn’t get into the mentality of my trading if you didn’t have that coming through the door."
Jones noted that there was just one conversation with the Jets and they weren't willing to meet the asking price.
It's interesting to hear this at this point because it seems like every few days there is more fallout from the seismic trade. That's what's going to happen when you have a blockbuster deal of that size involving a generational talent. There wasn't much said about the Jets at the time that the rumors were flying around.