Jets vs Buccaneers, NFL Week 3: Start Time, TV Channel, Weather Report
The New York Jets are looking for their first win of the season on Sunday as they hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
It's been a long week of preparation for the Jets and Buccaneers ahead of their matchup. By now, you've like heard a lot about how the Jets are 0-2 after losing against the Buffalo Bills last week and how they won't have Justin Fields this Sunday. The Buccaneers are 2-0, on the other hand, and are trending in a different direction right now.
But, this isn't to talk about all of the ins and outs of the week. The Jets and Buccaneers are going to take the field at 1 p.m. ET and here is all of the information to watch it.
Will the Jets come out on top Week 3 against the Buccaneers?
Here's how to watch Jets vs. Buccaneers:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Television: FOX
Streaming: NFL+
Radio: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3, SiriusXM Ch. 228
If you're going to the game, it's always important to check the weather around the stadium. Here is that up-to-date information as well.
Per AccuWeather, it's going to be a hot one at kick-off. The temperature around Raymond James Stadium is expected to be around 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It will get warmer throughout the game as well with the temperature reaching 95 degrees around 4 p.m. ET. There's expected to be some cloud coverage, but the real-feel is expected to be around or over 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the game.
It's going to be a hot one and the Jets are missing some pieces. It will be interesting to see if they can pull out their first game of the season, but these two teams arguably aren't as far apart as the records would make you think. The Buccaneers have played a few close games so far this season. The Jets won't have Fields, but they should have a chance at a Week 3 win on the road behind Tyrod Taylor.