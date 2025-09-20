Reaction To Jets-Eagles Trade Speculation
There is always going to be trade speculation throughout National Football League seasons. That is just the nature of the game and always will happen.
Some times, the speculation makes sense. Other times, not so much. We've already seen that a lot this season for the New York Jets. There have been plenty of speculated deals out there going back to the offseason. Of all of the position groups the Jets could use a boost, the quarterback position doesn't seem to be the one that needs a move right now. The Jets signed Justin Fields and has Tyrod Taylor as well. Despite this, Heavy.com's Max Dible floated a deal for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee, as transcribed by Heavy.com's Paul Esden Jr.
Should the Jets make a move?
"Heavy’s Max Dible proposed a trade idea between the two teams that could benefit everybody," Edsen transcribed. "Jets receive: quarterback Tanner McKee. Eagles receive: a 2027 third-round pick...'The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal, but it’s essentially a one-year contract for all intents and purposes should New York decide it wants out after 2025. Aaron Glenn brought Fields in because of his athleticism, which is the one thing McKee doesn’t really have. So he won’t have the mobility and playmaking Fields does when plays break down,' Dible said.
“What McKee has already shown is a better grasp of NFL passing concepts and a better ability to execute them than Fields, who has had vastly more opportunity and experience. The Jets have the advantage of being in the AFC, which might entice the Eagles more than deals with the Rams, Vikings, or their in-state rivals, the Steelers (even though Pittsburgh is also an AFC team). New York might be picking high enough to find a young signal-caller of their own in the 2026 draft, but a bird in the hand and all that… might make McKee worth it even at a third-round price."
Reaction:
The Jets don't need a new quarterback right now. Fields and Taylor should be enough to get through the season. Plus, McKee has been hurt this season. A fun idea, but not really necessary for the Jets at this moment. A wide receiver would be a better use of resources.