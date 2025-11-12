What Long-Term Breece Hall Extension Could Cost Jets
The New York Jets decided to keep Breece Hall ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline and are going to ride it out with him for at least the rest of the season.
After that, Hall's future is up in the air. He's 24 years old and is in the middle of the best overall season of his career to this point. With free agency coming, he couldn't have asked for better timing for his career year. He's the focal point of the Jets' rushing attack and the team's top overall weapon with Garrett Wilson expected to miss a few weeks due to a knee injury.
Hall recently made it sound like he's open to continuing his career in New York if the team is as well. But, what could a new deal cost? ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler ranked Hall as the sixth-best pending free agent and used Josh Jacobs' four-year, $48 million contract as a comp.
"What he brings: He's a fluid mover with good contact balance and the vision to find daylight, and he brings a dual-threat element to the backfield," Bowen said. "Hall has 174 receptions in his career, while averaging 92.0 total yards. He also has 82 rushes of 10 or more yards over 3½ seasons, so he's a three-down back with big-play juice.
The Jets can absolutely afford to give Breece Hall a new deal
"What we're hearing: Hall was coveted at the trade deadline," Fowler said. "That the Jets wanted a third-round pick in return for a running back reminds that Hall has top-end talent. And my sense is he will do just fine in free agency -- think Josh Jacobs' four-year, $48 million deal signed in March 2024 as a possibility. A few personnel evaluators thought that was a fair contract comp."
With all of the money the Jets removed from the books by trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, they certainly could afford a deal like this. Over The Cap currently has the Jets projected to have over $18 million in cap space right now, over $99 million for the 2026 season, and over $209 million for the 2027 season. The Jets could afford to keep Hall if they really want to.
On top of this, the Jets could utilize another tool, like the franchise tag, to keep him around as well. The Jets could've traded him this past offseason or at the trade deadline, but stuck with him both times. At this point, the argument should be to get a new deal done before hitting the open market.
