Jets' Week 8 QB Picture Somehow Keeps Getting Weirder
The New York Jets are just three days away from taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road at Paycor Stadium and the team is still playing coy about who will be under center as the team's starting quarterback.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday that he knows who the starting quarterback is going to be in Week 8, but doesn't want to announce the news yet to not give Cincinnati extra time to prepare for whoever it will ultimately end up being. That's a good idea in theory, but one question is do the quarterbacks know who is starting?
On Wednesday, Justin Fields spoke to the media and said that he and Tyrod Taylor have been splitting reps at practice this week and noted that Glenn hadn't made it clear who would be starting. Taylor spoke to the media on Thursday and said he has "no anticipation" for his role on Sunday and also acknowledged that he and Fields are splitting reps, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Who is going to start on Sunday?
"QB Tyrod Taylor on his anticipated role for Sunday: 'I have no anticipation. My sole focus is being available and ready to be able to lead this team.' Says he took a helmet to the knee last week. On if he's OK to play: 'Yes. I'm listening to the trainers. I've been at practice. Me and Justin have split reps. I'm also still treating it as well,'" Cimini shared.
With three days to go until the game, it's hard to believe that the quarterbacks would not know who is starting, but Fields and Taylor have at least both said that. The idea of splitting reps this late in the week also is intriguing because wouldn't you want the starter to have as many reps as possible to prepare for the Bengals? So, either you take all three at face value and Glenn does know the quarterback, hasn't told them yet, and they're splitting reps. Or, everyone is in on a narrative to leave open the door for all possibilities.
Whichever direction it is, the Jets surely are making it hard for someone to predict who will be under center on Sunday.
