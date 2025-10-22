Examining Aaron Glenn, Justin Fields' Comments On Jets' Starting QB
The New York Jets haven't announced who their quarterback will be on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
That doesn't mean that the team doesn't know who it will be, though. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about the quarterback situation and said he knows who it will be, but isn't announcing it just yet.
"We will have a quarterback on Sunday," Glenn said. "I will tell you that. I wouldn't want to give (the Cincinnati Bengals) a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity but we will have a quarterback...I know who the starting quarterback is going to be."
He did go on to say he has confidence in all three guys the team has.
"I have all of the confidence in the world in (Justin Fields)," Glenn said. "I have all of the confidence in the world in (Tyrod Taylor). I have all of the confidence in the world in (Brady Cook) and he's a rookie and still needs to improve, as far as we're doing things, but I have all of the confidence in the world in those guys."
After practice on Wednesday, Fields commented on the ongoing starting quarterback question lingering for the team.
Will Justin Fields start against the Cincinnati Bengals?
"Nah, he hasn't," Fields said when asked if Glenn made it clear who will be starting. "Every question that we've gotten about this subject he said to ask him about it, so that's a question for him."
It was shared on social media by SNY's Connor Hughes that the two quarterbacks split reps on Wednesday.
So, what will the Jets do? ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Tuesday that the Jets were "moving toward" naming Taylor as the starter. That very well could be the case, but until the Jets make an announcement, anything realistically could happen. Fields is the guy who got the big contract this past offseason. A two-year, $40 million deal is not a small chunk of change. Plus, the Jets hypothetically built an entire offense around Fields dating back to the offseason. After six starts -- he missed a game earlier in the season with a concussion -- it still would be somewhat surprising to see a change.
If Taylor had come in Week 7 and blown the doors off, that would be one thing. But, he had two interceptions in the second half, although he did have nearly triple Fields' passing numbers (46 yards to 126 yards).
When Glenn was the defensive coordinator back when the Detroit Lions started their rebuild under Dan Campbell, there was a time in which the team was winless under Jared Goff and faced a tough decision. The Lions stuck with Goff and although the season as a whole was bad, they began to turn things around afterward. This doesn't mean that the Jets will stick with Fields. These are two completely different quarterbacks in different situations. But, just a different example of a team having a quarterback decision with Glenn as one of the coaches.
Soon enough, the decision will get out and then this whole discussion can be put to rest one way or another.