Justin Fields Already Turning Heads, Emerging As Franchise QB

Justin Fields was mighty impressive in Week 1 for the Jets...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter and celebrates with New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85), Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter and celebrates with New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85), Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets matched up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season, and it was a candidate for game of the year.

Justin Fields and company were nearly unstoppable for most of the game, putting together scoring drives throughout the game. The young quarterback certainly exceeded all expectations placed on him before the season.

Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently shared some high praise for Fields' Week 1 performance against the Steelers.

Justin Fields shines in Week 1, despite loss to Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) drops back to pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Fields put together what one could argue was the single best game of his NFL career to this point in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an example of everything the Jets hoped to see from the Ohio State product entering his fifth year in the league," Fried wrote. "Fields finished the game 16-of-22 for 218 yards and a touchdown, while adding 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His 90.4 Pro Football Focus passing grade was the second-highest in the NFL this week and the highest of Fields' entire career.

"That wasn’t the only career-best for Fields on Sunday. His 0.68 EPA per attempt was the best of his NFL career, while his 88.9 adjusted completion percentage ranked as the third-highest he’s ever recorded. Fields' 0.49 EPA per dropback currently leads all quarterbacks in the NFL after one week. It's also the highest single-game mark by a Jets quarterback since Mike White's Week 12 performance in 2022."

Fields was very impressive, both in the air and on the ground, against a loaded Steelers defense. He had perfect touch on most of his passes, including a perfectly thrown deep ball to Garrett Wilson for a touchdown.

The Jets' running game has an extra element to it, now that Fields is under center. Read options are incredibly tough to defend against Fields and Breece Hall.

If the young quarterback can keep rolling like this into Week 2, where he meets a Buffalo Bills team that struggled to stop the run in Week 1, the Jets have a chance to shock the football world and steal a victory from the loaded AFC East rival.

