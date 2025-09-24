Justin Fields Labeled Must-Start Fantasy Football QB For Week 4 Despite Injury Status
The New York Jets are preparing for a crucial Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Neither team has won a game this season, meaning one team will fall to 0-4, while one team will earn its first win in 2025. For the Jets, all eyes are on Justin Fields as he attempts to get back on the field after missing Week 3.
After a stellar debut for New York in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields struggled mightily in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills before being forced out of the game early with a concussion. That forced Tyrod Taylor into action in Week 3, with the hope being Fields could return to action for the team's meeting with the Dolphins.
As of right now, Fields' status for Week 4 seems murky at best, but the good news is that he still has time to get himself healthy and return to the field. And assuming he plays, Michael F. Florio of NFL Network believes Fields is a must-start option at quarterback in fantasy football.
Why Justin Fields is a must-start fantasy football quarterback in Week 4
"The Dolphins have allowed the most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks, they have been torched through the air," Florio said. "The Jets quarterback running is clearly a thing. Each quarterback has ran for at least 40 yards in every game so far. I think a huge day could be on tap, because every quarterback who has faced the Dolphins has finished top five."
In his only full game of the season, Fields scored 29.52 points against the Steelers, quickly turning him into one of the top waiver wire additions for Week 2. Fields turning in a dud against the Bills has certainly made fantasy managers wary of him, but the Dolphins' defense is arguably the worst in the league, making this a prime bounce-back spot for Fields.
Of course, Fields actually has to take the field in order for fantasy managers to start him, and his practice status over the next few days bears watching. If he does end up playing, though, he may just be one of the top options at quarterback for fantasy managers in Week 4.
