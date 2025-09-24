Jets Rank Surprisingly High In Key Offensive Metric Ahead Of Week 4

The highest red-zone TD rates in the NFL this season:



📈 Eagles - 100%

📈 Steelers - 87.5%

📈 Bears - 85.7%

📈 Dolphins - 83.3%

📈 Commanders - 75.0%

📈 Jets - 75.0%

📈 Bengals - 75.0%

📈 Browns - 71.4%

📈 Lions - 68.8%

📈 Bills - 66.7%

📈 Vikings - 66.7% pic.twitter.com/lOePHQmNc3