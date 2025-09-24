Jets Rank Surprisingly High In Key Offensive Metric Ahead Of Week 4
The New York Jets haven't exactly had a great start to the 2025 campaign, as they have lost each of their first three games to begin the year. And yet, entering Week 4, they are close to the top of the league in a key offensive metric that could indicate better days are coming.
Even though they have only played in three games, the Jets have already experienced some volatility on offense, as Justin Fields suffered a concussion in the team's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, forcing Tyrod Taylor to fill in for him in Week 3.
And yet, the offense is still scoring 23 points per game, even with their 10-point dud against the Bills. That's due in large part to the team's success in the red zone, as New York is converting 75% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, which is tied for the fifth-best rate in the league.
Jets hoping red zone success leads to first win in Week 4
The Jets may not have won a game yet, but they may have actually exceeded expectations through their first two games. They have faced three playoff contenders in the Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while the Bills blew them out, they went toe-to-toe with both the Steelers and Buccaneers.
New York has largely managed to remain competitive despite adapting to a new coaching staff, while also losing their starting quarterback in just the second game of the season. Taylor filled in valiantly for Fields, but it's clear that once the former first-round pick is healthy, he will be back under center.
The goal for the Jets is to construct a dominant rushing attack, which will be led by Fields and running back Breece Hall. If New York can get the ground game going, that will open up the aerial attack for Fields, which will help compensate for his inconsistent passing.
That's precisely what New York was able to do in Week 1, and they will be looking to do it again moving forward. Fields' status for the team's Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is up in the air, but considering how the Dolphins are also winless, the Jets should have a good shot at winning no matter who's under center.
