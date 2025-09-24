Jets-Cardinals Trade Buzz Heating Up After Brutal James Conner Injury
The Arizona Cardinals got off to a quick start this year, but Week 3 was a crushing loss to the franchise.
Not only did the Cardinals suffer a brutal loss, but running back James Conner also suffered a season-ending leg injury. The Cardinals are going to be forced to make a trade for a new running back to complement Trey Benson in the backfield.
Jacon Burgos of Sportsnaut recently suggested the Cardinals could turn to the New York Jets to swing a trade for Breece Hall to replace their injured star.
Breece Hall could be the perfect fit for RB-needy Cardinals
"On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals took a major hit to their offense. During the Cards divisional clash with the San Francisco 49ers, underrated running back James Conner had his ankle badly mangled during a tackle. The injury will reportedly require surgery, and he is now done for the season," Burgos wrote. "Let’s look at five players the Arizona Cardinals could soon target to bolster their running back room.
"Before the season, there were rumors that the New York Jets might be willing to trade Breece Hall. After falling to 0-3 on Sunday, things could continue to devolve to a point where the team feels they would be better off trying to get a draft pick for him before the trade deadline instead of potentially losing him in free agency after the season. When healthy, Hall has game-breaker potential out of the backfield as a runner and receiver. He would be a big addition for the Cards the rest of the season, and if he disappoints, they can let him walk in free agency."
The Jets have been rumored to be involved in Hall trade rumors over the last few months because his contract expires at the end of the year. The Jets also have a pair of talented running backs behind Hall, which means they could land a solid pick in return for the star while also replacing him with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
The Cardinals could get significantly better with this trade idea, especially if they're able to sign Hall to a new contract at the end of the season. If Arizona believes it can compete this season, this is the perfect trade to go after.
More NFL: 49ers-Jets Trade Buzz Heating Up After Season-Ending Nick Bosa Injury