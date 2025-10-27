Justin Fields Leads Jets To Stat Not Seen Since 2000
It took eight weeks, but there are no more winless teams in the National Football League this season.
The New York Jets earned their first win of the season on Sunday in thrilling fashion as they took down the Cincinnati Bengals, 39-38. After a wild week full of quarterback question marks and trade rumors, the Jets shut down all of the noise and did everything they needed to do to get in the win column. Justin Fields had his best overall game as a member of the Jets, Breece Hall arguably was the best player on the field on Sunday, and the defense made timely plays to get New York into the win column.
What a day it was. The Bengals offense racked up points left and right and the Jets had to keep up. Ultimately, the Jets were able to come out on top. Even with all of the negative noise around the offense and not having Garrett Wilson or Josh Reynolds available, New York had one of its best offensive performances in years. In fact, the Jets tallied over 500 total yards and 35 or more points for the first time since 2000, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"This was first time since 2000 Jets had at least 35 points and 500 yards in a game," Cimini said.
The Jets had one of their best games in years
The Jets had 502 total offensive yards on the day. The Bengals had 398, but the Jets were able to overcome it. The Week 8 matchup is Aaron Glenn's first win as the head coach of the Jets, Fields' first win as the team's starting quarterback, and certainly is a feel-good story overall. New York has had a rough season to this point. But, the win overall is nice, but the timing is even better. New York now has a well-earned Week 9 bye week and all of the doom-and-gloom chatter can stop for a few days, at the very least.
Fields wasn't guaranteed to be the Jets' starter earlier in the week. Now, he can breath a sigh of relief. What a week.
