Justin Fields' Message To Jets Offense Without Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets aren’t expected to be at full strength in the wide receiver room in the coming weeks.
It was reported by ESPN’s Rich Cimini that Garrett Wilson will miss three or four weeks due to a knee injury that he re-aggravated against the Cleveland Browns. New York has played two games without him this season and is 1-1, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a 13-6 loss against the Carolina Panthers.
On Tuesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t get into the details of Wilson’s injury. He acknowledged that Cimini had reported on Wilson's knee and said to check with him for injury updates. Regardless, Jets quarterback Justin Fields opened up about the loss while speaking to the media on Tuesday.
"I mean it's tough, but it is what it is," Fields said. "Kind of like Cincy week, there's going to be guys that have opportunities to go make plays. But, it's definitely tough when one of your best guys on offense is out. But, like I said, it's an opportunity for some other guys to come in and make plays."
The Jets will face the Patriots on Thursday
It's tough to lose Wilson, but Fields isn't wrong. It's certainly an opportunity for other guys in the room to show what they can do.
In the Panthers game, Tyler Johnson was the lead receiver for the Jets on a day in which the offense wasn't moving at all. Johnson had three catches for 60 yards followed by Mason Taylor with 31 yards across three catches. But, that also was the game in which Fields was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor. That game, the loss of Wilson was certainly felt.
The Jets were able to make due the next game against the Bengals, though. Fields had 244 passing yards and Johnson again led the charge with 64 yards. The ball was spread around, though, with Isaiah Davis having 44 yards, Taylor having 34 yards, and Isaiah Williams having 31 yards, among others.
The Jets have a difficult test ahead of them on a short week against the New England Patriots. But, the Jets do have two more receivers now in John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell, who should get integrated into the offense quickly. It's a tough week because it's short, but New England also is dealing with that as well.
Losing a clear-cut No. 1 receiver is never easy, but the Jets have shown that they can still win with him sidelined. Now, they will try to do so against one of their toughest opponents of the season.
