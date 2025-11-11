Jets' Garrett Wilson Has 4-Word Response On Knee Injury
The New York Jets seemingly got some bad news on Monday.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will miss between three and four weeks after re-injuring his knee in his Week 10 return against the Cleveland Browns.
On Tuesday, Wilson was asked about his knee and had a short response, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
"Garrett Wilson asked about the report he’ll be out 3-4 weeks: 'You gotta ask coach.'"
That doesn't give much information away, and funny enough, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn decided against giving injury updates on Tuesday while saying to check with Cimini after he reported the Wilson news on Monday.
The Jets are missing young receiver Garrett Wilson
"I'm going to pass on talking about injuries," Glenn said. "Since (Rich Cimini), he's not here, has all of the answers. So, you guys can get all of the injuries from Rich.
At this point, we aren't likely to get much more information this week, outside of the daily Injury Reports. On Monday, the team shared an estimated Injury Report and listed Wilson as DNP. When Cimini reported the news about Wilson, he mentioned that the young playmaker doesn't need surgery at this moment, which is positive.
The Jets are just two days away from their next games. New York will face the New England Patriots on Thursday night on the road. With Cimini's report and the Injury Report on Monday, it's a safe bet that Wilson will not be on the field on Thursday, but New York hasn't officially ruled him out yet.
This will be a topic to watch closely over the next few days. Wilson missed two games with a knee injury before returning against Cleveland. Glenn shared afterward that it was the same knee that was bothering Wilson throughout the contest. Fortunately, the Jets came away with a win, but now they are missing their top wide receiver and didn't give much information about him on Tuesday.
The Jets didn't address whether Cimini's reporting is accurate or not. They acknowledged it, but didn't confirm or deny it. Now, we wait for more.
