Justin Fields Opens Up About 'Emotional Week' Before Jets' First Win

Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been through a lot of ups and downs in his NFL career...

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been through quite a lot in his NFL career. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears and immediately received heavy criticism from the media and football fans alike. Fields was eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start on the season, the team opted to bench him in favor of Russell Wilson.

Fields signed with the New York Jets last offseason and slotted in as the team's starting quarterback. Fields played well early on, but struggled in Week 6 and Week 7, which resulted in his benching after the first half of Week 7's game.

In the buildup to Week 8, Fields has been a huge talking point in the media as seemingly every outlet is calling for him to be benched. But the Jets opted to start the young signal caller after Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury and it paid off in a huge way.

Fields looked accurate and decisive for the Jets in Week 8, leading multiple touchdown drives throughout the game. The Jets eventually took the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals late in the game after Fields led them down the field.

Justin Fields opens up about emotional Week 8

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) high fives quarterback Justin Fields (7) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"It's been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually," Fields said following the Week 8 victory over the Bengals. "When I was on the field, I was damn near about to start crying, not because we won but because of the goodness of God."

Fields continued on and eventually opened up to the media in a moment of vulnerability.

"I'm going to get pretty vulnerable right here," Fields said. "This week I found myself in my closet crying on the ground, lying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles. I felt like I was built to handle that... I was praying over and over... just one win."

Fields is very vocal about the importance of his faith. He's always preached this above all else in life, including football.

"Football is football, but it was so much more about the journey and how we got to this point. Just facing adversity & fighting through adversity," Fields said on Sunday.

