Aaron Glenn Fires Message After Benching Jets QB Justin Fields
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. They're 0-7 after seven weeks and remain the only winless team in the league.
In Week 6, the team's offense struggled mightily. They posted negative 10 net passing yards after Justin Fields was sacked for 55 yards and only threw for 45 yards. The first half of the Jets' Week 7 game wasn't much better. Fields was struggling during the first two quarters, which led to a first half deficit for the Jets.
At halftime, the Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor. Taylor played better than Fields it seemed, but Glenn had to answer to the decision after the game ended.
Jets bench Justin Fields as they look for a spark on offense
"I understand the nature of the quarterback change. Listen, we needed a spark. At that time, I felt it was the right time to do it. It was a tough situation for both (Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor) of those guys," Glenn said following the Jets' 13-6 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. "But it was my call. It was my call, and I felt it was the right time to do it. So when it goes to next week, I'm not ready to sit here and say what's going to happen next week with our quarterbacks. But I would say this, there's something I have to look at."
It's hard to tell what the Jets are going to do going forward. Starting Taylor might be better for the immediate future, but the Jets could continue trying to develop Fields. Benching Fields would seemingly end his time with the team.
Either way, the Jets are going to have a tough decision to make this week. It seems like the Jets are going to hold a mini quarterback battle over the course of the next few days.
Fields was solid throughout the first couple weeks of the season, but it's hard to swallow how poorly he's played over the last two weeks. Glenn has a tough decision to make.
