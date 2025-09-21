Last-Second Updates, Prediction For Jets-Buccaneers
The New York Jets are just about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Will the Jets earn their first win of the season Week 3? New York's young season has been up and down. The first game was a good showing, despite a loss. The second game was difficult and also a loss.
In the final moments before Week 3 kicks off, here are three bold predictions for Week 3 as well as all of the last-second information you need.
Jets inactives: "Jets inactives for today: QB Justin Fields, DE Jermaine Johnson, S Tony Adams, RB Kene Nwangwu, T Esa Pole, DT Jay Tufele and WR Josh Reynolds. No surprises here. Six players out with injuries," per ESPN's Rich Cimini
Rookie Malachi Moore is expected to replace Adams in the starting lineup, also per Cimini.
"Rookie S Malachi Moore is lining up with the starters in pre-game warmups, as expected. Replacing the injured Tony Adams," Cimini said.
Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield history
The Jets are riding with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback and him and Baker Mayfield have some intriguing history after spending time together on the Cleveland Browns. That includes Todd Bowles as well, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Seven years ago in Week 3, Baker Mayfield replaced Tyrod Taylor as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback," Schefter said. "The change came in a Thursday nightgame against the Jets, who were coached by Todd Bowles. Now, seven years later, in Week 3 again, Mayfield and Bowles will face Taylor and the Jets."
Predictions:
Jets win over the Buccaneers behind a strong performance from Taylor, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson. The Jets have the talent to take down the Buccaneers even without Fields. After a tough Week 2, they need a bounce back. It would be hard to play as rough as Week 2. The Jets will turn things around led by Taylor. The running game also will have a big day with Hall surpassing 100 yards rushing.
