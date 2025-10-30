Latest On Quinnen Williams Is Great News For Jets Fans
With the clock counting down until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline, there is at least a lot of interest out there about what the New York Jets could do in the coming days.
New York got the ball moving on Wednesday by trading Michael Carter II away in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The move in itself wasn't shocking. There had been rumors about Carter for weeks. With the Jets having Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Carter became expendable and the Jets got a good deal done to roll the dice on a young receiver in John Metchie III.
The trade didn't quiet any of the noise around the Jets and the guy who still is getting a ton of interest out there, but isn't likely to move is All-Pro Quinnen Williams, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"The New York Jets finally won a game but that will not stop the calls from coming in inquiring about some of their very valuable players," Schultz said. "Now, there are a number of teams that badly want and need interior defensive line help. A name that has garnered a ton of interest, All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The Jets don't want to trade him, but they are willing to listen, considering there is so much interest in the interior defensive line and so many young and aggressive GMs around the league. The idea of a team blowing away the Jets with an offer is at least feasible and one to watch."
There's no reason to trade Quinnen Williams for anything less than a massive haul
This falls in line with what other insiders have been saying, and is good news. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Dianna Russini have both reported that Williams is getting a lot interest around the league, but the Jets don't want to move him until there is a deal they cannot refuse.
This should remain the case through the Nov. 4th trade deadline. If a team comes in with an offer like the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons (two first-round picks and a Pro Bowl-level player), that's one thing.
But, the Jets shouldn't settle for anything less. One thing about the Parsons deal was that he also was looking for an extension at that time. Williams already has signed an extension and is under contract for the next two seasons, although all of the money isn't guaranteed.
If the Jets hold onto Williams, they'll probably have to do something with that contract at some point. But, they have the luxury of time Dallas did not. The Jets can sit this one out and wait for a sweetheart deal and if they don't get it, keep their superstar as a piece to build around. A no-lose situation.
