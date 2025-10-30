Jets Fans Shouldn't Worry About Breece Hall Post, Yet
The New York Jets had a busy day on Wednesday, to say the least.
New York added a new wide receiver with upside that should have fans excited in John Metchie III. To get him, the Jets sent cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pre-trade deadline swap.
There are still a few days left to go until the trade deadline actually passes, but teams around the league have been starting early. New York and Philadelphia aren't the only teams that have swung deals already with the New England Patriots, San Francisco Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers getting involved. There will be more moves in the coming days and rumors are popping up all over the place.
Breece Hall has been at the center of a lot of the rumors for the Jets, but it sounds like that is starting to thaw. On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Jets' stance on trading Hall away isn't as guaranteed as it once was and there's a chance that Hall sticks around through the deadline. While this is the case, Hall stirred the pot a bit with a single GIF on X.
No need to be concerned yet, Jets fans
Now, with the NFL trade season fully upon us, obviously this raised some eyebrows on social media. Could this be a sign of Hall getting traded? Is this just because of all of the moves that have already popped up around the league? There's no way to know -- and really no reason to be concerned -- until Hall ultimately gets asked about it the next time he speaks to the media.
The GIF was posted on X at 4:45 p.m. ET. In comparison, Adam Schefter of ESPN's tweet breaking the news about Carter being sent to the Eagles was posted at 3:39 p.m. ET. With Carter getting moved, that frees up some salary cap space for the Jets. Some took to social media to speculate whether the Jets have the space now to sign Hall to an extension.
At the end of the day, it's mostly just noise. Hall's post riled people up on social media, but take it from the insiders. A trade involving Hall isn't as likely as it once seemed.
Now, there really is some cash coming off the books, maybe it would be a good idea to see if there could be some sort of extension as an option? But, this is a social media GIF we're talking about at a high-stress time of the season anyway. The timing of the post makes it logical to think it is just in reference to the Carter deal. But, time will tell.