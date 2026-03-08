New Jets QB Target Threw 4 TDs Against Them in 2025

The New York Jets are certainly going to be in the quarterback market when things really open up on Monday in free agency.

Right now, the Jets' quarterback room features Justin Fields and undrafted rookie Brady Cook is under contract as well. But, things very well could change quickly. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that New York could be in the market for two veteran quarterbacks, instead of one.

"The Jets might not target just one quarterback in free agency," Hughes wrote. "Belief from agents who met with them at the NFL Combine is that they prefer to add two -- if they can. It's similar to what the Giants did a year ago (Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston)."

A few names that have been out there already have been Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz and Jacoby Brissett, among others. But ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dropped a new name as a potential depth option on Sunday: veteran signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky.

The Jets are looking around

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) scrambles with the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.

"In backup QB news, Mitchell Trubisky has garnered interest as a quality No. 2," Fowler wrote. "The Titans, Bills and Jets are among teams on the radar here. One name to potentially watch as a backup in Carolina: Kenny Pickett."

Trubisky, a one-time Pro Bowler, is just 31 years old and has been a backup for years at this point. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and since transitioning to a backup role after leaving the Chicago Bears, has spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the Bears after the 2020 season. Trubisky was with Buffalo in 2021 and then returned for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He spent time with the Steelers in between.

You could do a lot worse than Trubisky at this point in his career. He's only 31 years old and when he has played in relief for Buffalo, has been solid, including a four-touchdown explosion against the Jets in January to go along with 259 yards passing.

If the Jets end up with Trubisky to come in and compete for the starting job, it wouldn't be a bad thing.