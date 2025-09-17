New York Jets Get Hit With Disappointing Justin Fields News
After a few days of chatter, we know have a significant update about New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields.
After suffering a concussion Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Fields will not play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced the move on Wednesday while also sharing that Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback.
"When it comes to injuries, one person that I can just say out right now is Justin," Glenn said. "He's still going through the protocol."
This is unfortunate, but also not shocking. Fields was removed in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 matchup after hitting his head hard on the field against Buffalo. He didn't return and went to the locker room. It didn't take long for the Jets to announce that Fields suffered a concussion.
Not what the Jets were looking for
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on social media that Fields was officially in the concussion protocol.
"Jets QB Justin Fields is in concussion protocol," Schefter said.
Unsurprisingly, the concussion protocol has been talked about a lot since. The NFL's concussion protocol is a five-step process that is very specific. Fortunately for the Jets, they have one of the best backups in football in Taylor. He's a 15-year NFL veteran who has done a little bit of everything throughout his career. He's won a Super Bowl, started plenty of games, has been a backup for a lot of time, and has been a Pro Bowler. Overall, in his career, he hs 28-28-1 as a starting quarterback. He hasn't started a game since 2023 as a member of the New York Giants.
If the Jets are going to get into the win column on Sunday, they are going to need a big game out of Taylor. It's unfortunate that Fields won't be able to take the field for the Jets, but having Taylor at least is a safety blanket in the short term. As of now, we won't know where Fields is in the protocol, but the fact that he's already been ruled out is at least a sign that he's still towards the beginning.
More NFL: Steelers Named Top Destination For $44 Million Jets WR