New York Jets Offense Already Raising Red Flags
The New York Jets aren't where they want to be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Both the Jets and the Dolphins are winless through three games. Neither team probably expected to be in this position. The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 and even the New England Patriots have a win under their belt. It hasn't been the start to the Jets' season that they wanted. It's far too early to count them out, though. New York was close to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two contenders. Now, they have a matchup against a team that isn't at the same level as the first three weeks of the season.
We'll see what happens, but there's some negative buzz out there. For example, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called the offense the Jets' "biggest problem" heading into Week 4.
The New York Jets have room for growth
"Problem: A talented defense isn't saving the offense," Gagnon said. "The Jets are down their starting quarterback, and they've struggled to protect both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. That's obviously a problem, but the bigger issue is a skilled defense hasn't given them a hand.
"Gang Green's D has yet to register a single takeaway this season, and it has just six sacks in three outings. Outlook: Injuries to Sauce Gardner, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson and Tony Adams are a big factor. But a somewhat valid excuse doesn't make this any less of a problem."
Fields is back and there's reasons for hope. It's true the offense hasn't been explosive to kick off the season, but New York has the pieces in place to turn things around. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn specifically talked about geting guys like Breece Hall and Mason Taylor more involved starting Week 4. The Jets have an improved offensive line, dual-threat option in Fields, solid running back room led by Breece Hall, a top-tier receiver in Garrett Wilson, and a potential playmaker in Taylor. It's early in the season and the Jets have had a brutal schedule to begin the season. No need for too much concern, yet.
More NFL: Jets Have 'Damn Good' Rookie Emerging, Per Aaron Glenn