NFL Free Agency: Jets' New $36M Pass Rusher Poised for 2026 Breakout

The New York Jets' defensive front has undergone significant change this offseason.

Holding pick No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets seem likely to select a pass-rusher. They also traded Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans for interior defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, while signing pass rushers Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, and David Onyemata within the first week of free agency.

On the opposite edge of Will McDonald IV, Ossai appears poised for a breakout season with his new team. 2026 will be the first year that he sees a full-time role in an NFL defense, as Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote.

Ossai could star with the Jets in 2026

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) reacts during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Ossai has recorded five sacks in back-to-back terms," Moton wrote. "Last season, he registered a career-high nine tackles for loss while on the field for 67 percent of the defensive snaps. Because of (Trey) Hendrickson's injuries and Shemar Stewart's delayed career start because of a holdout, the 25-year-old started to translate more of his potential into production."

The 2021 third-round pick will turn 26 in April. The Jets agreed to terms with Ossai on a three-year contract worth $36 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed, giving New York an easy option to move on after the second season if Ossai's production doesn't match the price tag.

Ossai started in just 12 games during his four-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, getting overshadowed by Hendrickson and other full-time starters. In nine starts and 14 games played last season, he finished with five sacks, 29 quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Despite ranking 68th out of 115 pass rushers in PFF's pass rush grade, Ossai excelled against the run with a 70.7 PFF run defense grade. He finished the year with 26 total tackles and 21 stops in just 687 defensive snaps.

For the Jets, the $36 million investment is about betting on a player with high potential. If Ossai's performance in 2025 is just a preview of what's ahead, New York will have no regrets in the Johnson-for-Sweat trade. Don't be surprised if the former Bengals role player takes a big leap with the Jets in 2026.