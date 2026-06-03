Jets Just Got Handed 100 Million Reasons to Revisit Will McDonald Trade

Following another competitive practice for the Jets at Tuesday's offseason team activities (OTAs), anticipation continues to grow with the NFL's regular season now just three months away from kicking off.

After bringing in a solid draft class and making key offseason moves, the Jets have positioned themselves to at least be more competitive in 2026. With so much roster turnover, though, some players like defensive end Will McDonald IV, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft, could face some increased pressure to perform.

McDonald's eight sacks were twice as many as Jowon Briggs (four) for the most on the Jets last season, but when you consider the Pittsburgh Steelers signed LB Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million extension on Tuesday, there is reason to believe there will be some additional attention focused on McDonald if he is going to become a long-term piece for the Jets.

The spotlight will be on Will McDonald IV even more in 2026

For starters, McDonald has actually outproduced Herbig up to this point. While Herbig, also a 2023 draftee, has the slight advantage in total tackles (79-72), McDonald has the upper hand in sacks, 21.5-16. That includes 18.5 sacks alone the last two seasons, including a career-high 10.5 in 2024, further highlighting the upside that he offers.

Anyone who comes off the edge is expected to rack up sacks and be a constant force against opposing quarterbacks. The Jets picked up McDonald's fifth-year option for the 2027 season, but when you consider the issues he has experienced against the run, the deal that Herbig signed has to make the Jets a little less than thrilled.

Herbig has registered fewer sacks in his career, so his extension feels like a starting point for McDonald given the overall impact he has made. But according to Pro Football Focus, McDonald's run defense grade (41.6) was ranked 112th out of 115 qualified edge defenders last season.

Furthermore, McDonald accounted for just 57.48% of the Jets' total defensive snaps in 2025, underscoring his inability to be a reliable three-down defender and why New York could explore a split for a player who doesn't bring the full offering to the table.

The addition of No. 2 overall pick David Bailey and free-agent acquisitions Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare puts even more pressure on McDonald and makes it worth revisiting a potential trade in the future. McDonald's long-term outlook is already in question, but Bailey's high upside as a rookie, in particular, suggests there is less need to overpay McDonald and keep him with a new edge building block and three 2027 first-round picks at their disposal as well.

Granted, McDonald is still listed as a starter on the Jets roster and has had no issue recording sacks at a high rate throughout his first three seasons in the league. The run defense struggles are a huge concern, though, making a potential trade for him worth considering when you look at the talent the Jets have brought in over the offseason.

Dealing him with multiple years of control left on his deal also is good for business, as opposed to lower value he'd have next offseason as an expiring looking for a big day.

Herbig's deal already sets a new starting point for talks and could help make a trade decision for the Jets, who showed with Sauce Gardner that they're not afraid to part with big-name players if it has future benefits.