NFL Insider Addresses Justin Fields' Future With Jets
The New York Jets handed Justin Fields a two-year deal this past offseason but right now there seems to be a perception around the league that he won't make it through the entire deal as a member of New York.
Since being benched in the Jets' loss against the Carolina Panthers, there have been questions about whether he is the team's starter. There have been too many questions seeing as New York hasn't benched him for Tyrod Taylor since and has won two straight games. There's an argument that the reason for this is that Taylor dealt with a knee injury. But, still, the Jets have won back-to-back games and Fields hasn't done enough to lose the job.
With how much the team has stuck with him so far this season, it would be somewhat surprising still to see the team make a change this year. But, ESPN's Bill Barnwell said that the current expectation is that barring a second-half turnaround, Fields isn't expected to be the starter in 2026 and could be cut after the season.
"Barring a stunning second half, the Jets aren't going to be thinking about Fields as their starter in 2026. General manager Darren Mougey amassed a war chest of draft picks after trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, and the first priority for those selections has to be finding a long-term solution at quarterback. Fields also doesn't make for an ideal backup for most organizations, given that his best fit within an NFL offense is operating within a QB run game-heavy approach, something teams won't spend much time installing unless they plan to use it with their starter.
Who will be the Jets' quarterback in 2026?
"As with the Raiders and Smith, the Jets essentially guaranteed half of what Fields is owed next season as part of the deal he signed with them this season. Gang Green is already on the hook for $10 million of Fields' $20 million base salary. The most likely scenario is the Jets release Fields over the winter, saving them the additional $10 million he would be owed in 2027."
Right now, the Jets are projected to have just under $100 million in cap space in 2026. Realistically, the Jets could afford anything at this point, but all eyes are going to be on the quarterback position down the stretch.
Will the Jets have a high draft pick and select a guy in 2026? Will they try to run it back and then attack a highly-regarded 2027 draft class for a quarterback? Is Fields' time with the team going to come to an end?
These next eight games will play a big role in those decisions.