NFL Insider Adds Another Name to the Jets' No. 2 Pick Conversation

People around the NFL seem to believe the New York Jets have narrowed their options for the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to just a few players: Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, and Arvell Reese, as well as Texas Tech's David Bailey, and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

Now, it seems a new name has been added to the list of potential fits for New York.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned Miami pass-rusher Akheem Mesidor as an option at No. 2 after New York traded away pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II in exchange for T'Vondre Sweat

Akheem Mesidor could be in play for the Jets at pick No. 2

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"(Trading away Johnson) certainly opens the door potentially for the Jets to take an edge early in the draft," Rapoport noted. "David Bailey... it could be (Akheem) Mesidor, it could be (Rueben) Bain Jr. There are other options for the Jets, but they lose a starter and now have a need."

From our Scouting Combine coverage on @NFLNetwork: The #Jets and #Titans made a trade, with NYJ picking up T'Vondre Sweat and TEN adding edge Jermaine Johnson. What it all means… pic.twitter.com/6UFTHlsR0o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2026

Mesidor, 24, is one of the older players in the 2026 class, but his talent is undeniable. He turns 25 in early April, which is one of the causes for concern when evaluating him.

The former three-star high school recruit was listed as Sports Illustrated writer Justin Melo's fifth-highest-ranked pass rusher in this class, behind Reese, Bain, Bailey, and Auburn's Keldrick Faulk. He's widely regarded as a fringe first-round pick, though Rapoport's mention of him could mean that teams are higher on Mesidor than the media is.

Mesidor posted 12.5 sacks during Miami's National Championship run in 2025, his sixth season of college football. He showcased his ability to rush the passer at a high level on the opposite side of a projected top-15 pick, Bain.

Whether the mention of Mesidor being considered at pick No. 2 is agent-speak or part of true league-wide discussion, he's a name to watch as the draft process unfolds. If he falls outside the first round, New York may sprint to the podium to hand in its card with its second-round pick, No. 33.