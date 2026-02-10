NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land 'Impact Defender' in Round 1

The New York Jets are in one of the worst spots in the NFL. They finished last season with one of the worst records in the league, which landed them a top draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets also opted to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardners to two different contenders in order to net a haul of draft capital. While the draft capital is a step toward the future, losing two of the team's top players is still a crushing loss.

The biggest issue for the Jets is their lack of a franchise quarterback. To make matters worse, there are limited options in the upcoming NFL draft. Fernando Mendoza looks like a star, but he's expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1. With no other top quarterbacks on the board, the Jets have a decision to make with the No. 2 pick.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the first round, Reuter predicted the Jets would land Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese to join their defense.

Arvell Reese is the clear choice at pick No. 2 for the Jets

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and cornerback Devin Sanchez (6) celebrate following the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Given a chance to start in his junior year, Reese exploded on the scene, becoming a disruptive force with his length and closing speed, racking up 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss," Reuter wrote. "Should veteran ﻿﻿ head elsewhere in for free agency, Reese can step in."

Reese is the easy selection for the Jets because he is, as Reuter calls him, an 'impact defender.'

Reese is an athletic freak with incredible speed and strength. He's able to chase down quarterbacks as a quarterback spy while also being able to bull rush offensive tackles into the pocket.

Ohio State used him as a quarterback spy quite often, which limited his stats as an edge rusher. Still, he put together enough impressive film to pair with his physical traits that he should be a lock for the Jets at pick No. 2.

Barring some unforeseen circumstances, the Jets should be eyeing Reese with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

More NFL: Chiefs Linked To $9 Million Jets Star in Free Agency

