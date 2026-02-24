NFL Mock Draft: Jets Add Superstar Ohio State Pass Rusher in Round 1

The New York Jets could be in for a long rebuild if they aren't careful with the moves they made. But they also have the potential to go through a very quick rebuild that sees them back in contention within the next few years.

The Jets have a chance to compete soon because of the draft capital they currently have their hands on.

New York has two selections within the first 16 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also hold the No. 33 pick, which is the first selection in round 2. That's practically three first round picks, albeit one of them is technically second rounder. Next year, they hold three selections in the first round. But they can't afford to miss with these picks.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft OnSi recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 overall pick, Melo joined the long list of analysts to predict the Jets will select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese to join their defense.

Arvell Reese is the clear selection at pick No. 2 for the Jets

"Aaron Glenn plans to call defensive plays in 2026. He's also hired a new defensive coordinator in Brian Duker," Melo wrote. "The New York Jets need a total reset on defense after allowing the second-most points per game (29.6) in 2025. Ohio State's Arvell Reese is a dynamic athlete who possesses explosive ability when triggering downhill. Whether he plays off-ball linebacker or EDGE, Reese is the tone setter this Jets makeover needs."

Reese has All-Pro potential written all over him. He's one of the best defensive players in college football because of his high motor, solid technique, and incredible physical traits.

Reese is versatile in the same way that Micah Parsons is. Parsons is typically Reese's NFL comparison, though that's putting a lot of pressure on the young Ohio State product. Both of these stars are excellent edge rushers, but they can lineup anywhere and make an impact.

Reese excelled in the quarterback spy role for the Buckeyes. He is excellent in pursuit of quarterbacks or running backs after tosses and screens.

Either way, this selection seems obvious right now. The Jets can't afford to swing and miss here.

