NFL Mock Draft: Jets Continue First-Round Tradition with AVT Replacement

The New York Jets have a number of roster holes to fill following a disastrous 2025 season. While no single draft can turn the franchise around (as fans learned after 2022), Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have an opportunity to add cornerstone talent to the team with four picks in the first 44 selections of the 2026 NFL draft.

Early on, most analysts anticipated the Jets taking Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese or Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain with the first of their two Round 1 selections (Nos. 2 and 16). But as mock draft season marches on, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey has become a popular prediction for the second overall pick.

There’s less clarity on the Jets’ second first-round selection. While some foresee the team adding an offensive weapon with the No. 16 pick, others expect the Jets to double down on defense by grabbing an interior d-lineman or cornerback. In his mock draft 2.0, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has New York taking Bailey at No. 2. But he believes the Jets will select guard Olaivavega Ioane 16th overall.

Should the Jets invest another first-round pick in O-Line?

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If that prediction elicited an audible groan from some fans, it’s not Ioane’s fault. The 6’4”, 330-pound offensive lineman is a worthy mid-first-round pick. The Penn State product is PFF’s 22nd-ranked prospect. And Mel Kiper has Ioane ranked 15th overall. Both consider him the top guard available in the 2026 class.

And the Jets face a need at the position with Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson hitting free agency this offseason. New York could ultimately re-sign AVT but given his injury history, the team would be wise to add depth at guard.

However, the Jets have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years. And with a dearth of talent at so many positions, allocating another early pick to OL is less than ideal.

The Jets have used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman in four of the last six drafts. New York took Mekhi Becton (T) 11th overall in 2020, Vera-Tucker (G) 14th in 2021, Olu Fashanu (T) 11th in 2024 and Armand Membou (T) seventh in 2025. Additionally, the team selected Joe Tippmann (C/G) in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Despite consistently targeting the offensive line early in drafts, New York boasted the 22nd-ranked unit in 2025, per PFF. Clearly, the Jets need to focus on guard this offseason. And the team could end up picking a lineman in the first round for the third straight year and the fifth time since 2020.

