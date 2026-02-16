NFL Mock Draft: Jets Double Down on D-Line with Unexpected Duo in Round 1

Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are preparing for their second draft as the New York Jets’ braintrust. New York has an opportunity to address a number of holes on a talent-depleted roster with four of the first 44 picks in the 2026 NFL draft. And a new mock from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Jets doubling down on defense with an unexpected tandem in the first round.

With mock draft season heating up, analysts have repeatedly weighed in on how New York will use its two first-round selections (No.2 and No. 16). The general mock consensus has the team snagging Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese second overall. However, Reuben Bain has also consistently been linked to the Jets with the No. 2 pick.

But CBS Sports’ latest mock bucks the trend, predicting Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey going to New York second overall. In a “draft class lacking any obvious blue-chip talents… New York takes a finished product who was unblockable this fall,” Edwards explains. “[Bailey’s] 14.5 sacks led Division I.”

Jets use first-round picks to boost d-line in new mock draft

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6’3”, 250-pound Bailey is sure to come off the board early on April 23. He’s the fourth-ranked overall prospect according to PFF – just behind Bain (2) and Reese (3). And Mel Kiper also has Bailey fourth overall on his big board. Kiper places Reese one spot ahead of Bailey, while he has Bain down at ninth overall.

The Jets would be wise to address the pass rush this offseason. In 2025, New York finished 31st in the league with just 26 sacks. Bailey’s presence could help the team ratchet up the pressure on quarterbacks next season.

While mock consensus on New York’s 16th overall pick is less clear, Edwards changes things up by predicting defensive tackle Peter Woods to the Jets at No. 16. PFF thinks highly of the 6’3”, 310-pound interior defender, ranking him as the 13th overall prospect. However, Kiper is less enthusiastic. Woods is outside of the ESPN draft guru’s top 25 prospects. And Kiper lists the Clemson product as the third-best defensive tackle in the 2026 class.

The Jets unquestionably need to improve the interior of their defensive line after trading Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys at the deadline last season. New York finished 29th against the run in 2025, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game.

Woods’ size and athleticism point to a strong run defender at the next level. Still, there are several promising interior defensive lineman in the upcoming draft. The Jets must decide if Woods warrants the 16th overall pick or if they would be better served addressing the position with one of their two second-round selections.

