NFL Mock Draft: Jets Replace Jermaine Johnson With Star LB Prospect

The New York Jets have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, but on Thursday, they made a huge decision that nobody seemed to see coming.

According to multiple reports, the Jets agreed to a trade with the Tennessee Titans that will send edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

This trade makes the Jets better in the long run, as Sweat fits their defense perfectly. But it opens up a massive hole at edge rusher, which could be problematic for New York. Still, the Jets should have every opportunity to fill that roster void this offseason, especially considering they have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the first round, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected the Jets would select linebacker Arvell Reese out of Ohio State. After the Johnson trade, this projection makes perfect sense.

Arvell Reese is the perfect replacement for Jermaine Johnson in New York

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Maybe the projection to full-time edge rusher could be a little more complicated than some are willing to admit, with Reese still having considerable work to do to become a preeminent threat in that phase," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "Still, even in an off-ball role, Reese gets wherever he needs to be in a hurry, demonstrating a punishing punch before harnessing an impressive finishing touch. It's a nice bonus to this pre-draft process that he'll test alongside others."

The Jets seem likely to select Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr. with this selection after the Johnson trade.

Bain has concerningly short arms, which shouldn't scare all teams away from him, but when comparing him to Reese and Bailey, it's easy to list Bain as the third best choice.

When deciding between Bailey and Reese, the Jets could look to bring in the higher potential Reese. The Ohio State product is a freak athlete with incredible strength for his size and weight. He's also one of the fastest edge rushers in the draft class, as he thrives in the open field against quarterbacks and running backs.

Reese has the potential to quickly turn into a superstar in the NFL if he's used to the best of his abilities. The Jets can't go wrong by selecting him at No. 2 in the draft.