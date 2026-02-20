Jets Star RB Projected to Sign 4-Year, $54 Million Free Agency Deal

The New York Jets have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, but the most important decisions will come during the NFL draft. The Jets hold numerous valuable picks and they can't afford to miss with any of them.

But the Jets also have some important decisions to make in free agency. They have a lot of cap space available right now and a slew of talented free agents, led by running back Breece Hall, hitting the market.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently discussed Hall's free agency and projected he would sign a solid four-year, $54 million deal this offseason.

Breece Hall is headed for a big free agency deal

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hall is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, and he has the speed to pull away from defenders in space," Popper wrote. "He is a smooth and slippery runner to the edge and between the tackles, and he is a dynamic pass catcher who creates explosives in checkdown situations. Hall is a mismatch for pretty much any defender in the open field, and he features a diverse array of moves to break one-on-one tackles and find open grass.

"Hall is a young player who has produced consistently in poor circumstances, finishing with at least 1,300 scrimmage yards in each of the past three seasons. He has a ton of upside with a better infrastructure around him, including better quarterback play. In 2024, the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley in free agency, and he unlocked their offense in a Super Bowl run."

Hall is one of the better running backs in the league and he's coming off a career year. The fact that he's only 24 years old means his next contract shouldn't take him out of his prime years, so four years and $54 million seems very fair for the young star. This projected deal would give him the largest total value for running backs in the league right now, but it would be the fifth highest average annual value for running backs.

The Jets have the money to make this deal happen, but if they're not aggressive enough, they could lose him to a team like the Denver Broncos or Kansas City Chiefs. The ball is currently in the Jets' court.

