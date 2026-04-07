NFL Mock Trade: Jets Make Blockbuster Move to Add Pro Bowl Defender

The New York Jets have been very active and very aggressive toward rebuilding their roster this offseason. They've swung a few big trades to add players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkh Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith this offseason. They've also jumped into free agency to add players like Nahshon Wright, Joseph Ossai, and Demario Davis, among others.

But the Jets could continue to make big moves this offseason. They could target another big trade or two before the 2026 NFL Draft, considering they have plenty of draft capital to trade from.

Fortunately for the Jets, the perfect trade target just landed on the market. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that New York Giants star Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade from the Giants this offseason.

Dexter Lawrence is the perfect fit for the Jets

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) takes the filed against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."

Lawrence would be the perfect addition to the Jets' defensive line. He's versatile enough to play multiple positions along their front, depending on whether Sweat is on the field.

With Sweat at nose tackle in a 3-4 front, Lawrence could slot in at defensive end. In a 4-3 front, Lawrence could play defensive tackle next to Sweat. In a passing down, Lawrence could be the nose tackle in a 3-4 front. He's one of the best nose tackles in the league at generating pressure in the middle of the defensive line.

But what would it cost?

What would it cost to land Dexter Lawrence?

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lawrence is likely going to be worth a 2027 first-round pick or a pair of picks in this draft, which would include a second-round pick. This mock trade sees the Jets pair the No. 44 pick with a fifth-round pick to acquire Lawrence.

The Jets could look to send the No. 2 pick alongside some other draft capital for Lawrence and the No. 5 pick. Trading down from pick No. 2 to pick No. 5 could work. The Jets could also send the Giants the No. 16 pick and a first-rounder next season, alongside some other draft capital, for Lawrence and the No. 5 pick.

There are plenty of opportunities for the Jets to make a move like this.