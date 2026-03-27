Potential QB Options for Jets to Backup Geno Smith

The New York Jets entered the offseason with question marks in the quarterback room and fortunately already sorted out the starter for the 2026 season, barring an injury or something shocking.

Geno Smith was brought in to come and be the guy for New York in 2026. Right now, the Jets have 2025 undrafted free agent Brady Cook and three-year veteran Bailey Zappe behind Smith. Zappe was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots back in the 2022 National Football League Draft.

Right after Smith was acquired, the conversation shifted to the backup spot. That idea was emphasized by the team trading Justin Fields away. The market has dried up a bit with guys signing elsewhere, like Carson Wentz, among others. It's important to bring in an experienced backup in case an injury pops up, but fortunately it's not pressing at the moment. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that Tyrod Taylor and Cooper Rush are the "most likely candidates" for New York at this moment, but noted that the Jets may just wait until closer to the NFL Draft to make a move.

The Jets need one more QB

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) avoids the tackle by Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The backup market has mostly dried up, other than a couple of options. Tyrod Taylor and Cooper Rush would be the most likely candidates at this juncture, but the Jets might hold off on making any decision until closer to the draft at this point," Rosenblatt wrote.

That's how it should be right now. The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on April 23. The Jets have been working out quarterback prospects left and right. Former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the latest to say that he has a meeting with New York on the docket.

With the draft so close at this point, New York should see how it plays out and then proceed from there. It would be good for the Jets to draft a guy, but arguably with the No. 44 pick or in the middle rounds, instead of the No. 16 or No. 33 pick. Landing either Taylor or Rush would be positive at this point, especially if a rookie is going to be coming in as well. Pairing a young guy with as many veterans as possible will only help with development.

Free agency has slowed down with the focus around the league turning to the upcoming draft. Right now, both Taylor and Rush are available with no end in sight. If a team were to swoop in, then the Jets should strike on the other. If no one else signs these two, New York should just wait until it has a better idea of who is going to be in the room.