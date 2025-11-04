Quinnen Williams Trade Shows Jets Have Much Larger Problem To Solve
A stunning day in New York Jets history, one that may not even be finished providing shockers, speaks to a much larger issue.
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, just after the Jets also traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. All told, the Jets collected a 2026 first-round pick, two 2027 first-round picks, and a 2026 second-round pick, plus wideout Adonai Mitchell and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
In theory, the Jets have the makings of a nice, expedited rebuild on their hands. But draft picks don't build a winning culture by themselves, and therein lies the problem.
Quinnen Williams wasn't happy; won't be last Jets star to feel that way
Rich Cimini of ESPN perfectly summed up why the Jets trading Williams won't solve their problems, by reminding New York fans in a tweet on Tuesday of a big reason the Williams trade came to pass in the first place.
"No secret that Quinnen Williams wasn't happy: Seven straight losing seasons will do that to a player," Cimini wrote. "Remember, he wasn't thrilled when they cut Aaron Rodgers (see: Quinnen's tweet) because he felt it was another rebuild. And he was right."
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic also reported that Williams was even telling people in his orbit that he was hoping for an exit from New York.
"I was told in recent weeks by multiple sources that Williams was unhappy with the direction of the team and that he was telling people close to him he wanted to be traded," Rosenblatt wrote.
"Even as that started to spread around the league, the Jets insisted they weren’t trading him."
Isn't the problem obvious? Losing games in the NFL is demoralizing, and even if the Jets pick a bunch of stars in the next couple of drafts, there are bound to be some losses along the way as the young players experience growing pains.
Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall were once in the position that the Jets' future top draft picks will soon inherit. They'll be looked upon as the future, but faster than you can imagine, those players become trade candidates as well if the organization doesn't start winning.
The longest active playoff drought in American professional sports will soon hit 15 years. Every time that number grows, the prospect of a new rebuild has to become less enticing to the players whose job it is to undertake it.
