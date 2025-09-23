Reaction To Jets-Dolphins Speculated Jaelan Phillips Trade
The New York Jets could surely use a boost right now, but what could that look like?
We are now entering Week 4 of the National Football League season. We are about five weeks away from the 2025 NFL trade deadline. That will come and pass on November 4th. We are starting to see some speculation pop up around the league, including chatter involving the Jets.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay made a list of one trade for each winless team to help to jumpstart their season. For the Jets, that involved a deal for Miami Dolphins edge Jaelan Phillips.
Would this type of move work for the Jets?
"New York Jets receive: Edge Jaelan Phillips," Kay said. "Miami Dolphins receive: 2026 fourth-round draft pick. The Jets are reeling from yet another painful loss, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the defeat, New York dropped to 0-3 and has now given up a whopping 93 points on the year. While Gang Green hasn't been perfect on offense, the team has put up 27 or more points in two of its three games. The defense hasn't been nearly as consistent and must take some desperate measures to improve if this club wants any chance at saving the season.
"Trading for Jaelan Phillips could help the Jets find some stability. Although the Miami Dolphins' 2021 first-rounder has had issues with consistency and injuries during his brief tenure in the pros, he's currently healthy and possesses undeniable upside...While New York already attempted to bolster the defensive trenches by dealing for both Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs before the 2025 campaign, but they'll have to aim higher to get their season off life support. Phillips may cost more than a late-round pick swap, but his upside is worth it."
Reaction:
Fun idea, but not likely. Phillips is 26 years old and plays for one of the Jets' biggest rivals. It would be a great to see a talented player like Phillips come over and help the Jets' pass rush, but this likely can be filed under not-going-to-happen.
