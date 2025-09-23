Jets Make Starting QB Decision Clear — And It's Right
The New York Jets started Tyrod Taylor on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This was after the Jets had Justin Fields under center the first two games of the season. Fields has dealt with a concussion, leading to Taylor’s start. There’s been some odd buzz and takes since about whether the Jets would keep Taylor as the starter or switch back to Fields if he can get through the National Football League's concussion protocol.
It's still too early to know where Fields is in the protocol we should hear more by Wednesday before the team releases its next Injury Report. On the bright side, the Jets almost immediately ruled out Fields last week. This week, he hasn't been ruled out as quickly at least.
The New York Jets don't need to do anything crazy
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Fields and the starting quarterback and although he didn't fully commit to anything in large part because Fields is in the protocol, he insinuated that Fields would be the guy.
"Justin came in as our starter," Glenn said. "He's been our starter. Tyrod was the backup. I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin's at. I don't want to say anything until I know that Justin's clear. So once Justin is clear, I'll let you know exactly where we're going."
Obviously, Glenn was clear that nothing will be confirmed until Fields is cleared and ready to roll. But, it definitely sounds like Fields is the guy and he should be. The Jets signed Fields to a two-year deal this past offseason and immediately said he was the starter. The Jets spent months building this roster and offense around Fields' strengths. Week 1, that showed. Week 2, was a struggle. The Jets did a good job coming back Week 3, but that game wasn't pretty early on.
All in all, for the people calling for Fields' job, it's too early for something like that. The Jets built this whole thing from scratch around Fields, changing gears would be a disaster.