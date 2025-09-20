Jets Vs. Buccaneers Takes And Score Prediction
The New York Jets are trying to get into the win column for the first time this season on Sunday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It has been a roller coaster of a start to the season for the Jets. With losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. The Jets aren’t where they hoped to be. But, the first half of the Jets’ schedule has always been known to be the toughest part. Fans shouldn't give up hope yet.
New York should be alright in the long run and it will have a chance at a win on Sunday.
With that being said, here are three takes for Week 3:
Will the Jets get in the win column?
Tyrod Taylor Will Throw Over 220 Passing Yards
The Jets won’t have Justin Fields under center this weekend, but Taylor is a top-tier backup with plenty of experience. He doesn’t have the same rushing upside as Fields, but he should be able to find success in the passing game. This could be a good game for Garrett Wilson. The Jets are going to need to rely a bit more on the passing game with Taylor.
Breece Hall Will Go Over 110 Rushing Yards
Hall was great Week 1 and then had a tough Week 2, like the team in general. But, Hall is in a contract year and has the talent to break out against Tampa Bay. The Jets will still run the ball plenty and Hall should have enough chances to go over 110 yards.
Baker Mayfield Will Have Under 215 Passing Yards
Tampa Bay’s offensive Jane been rolling so far this season. This is a great opportunity for the Jets’ defense to have its first really good game of the season. Mayfield hasn't put up big numbers yet. This is the defense's chance.
Score Prediction: Jets - 22 Buccaneers - 20
The Jets have enough even without Fields to be competitive and potentially even steal a win against Tampa Bay. It could be a good weekend.
