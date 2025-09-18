Reaction To Jets-Packers Romeo Doubs Trade Speculation
Over the last two weeks, there have been some very high moments, and some very low moments for the New York Jets.
Despite the fact that the Jets lost Week 1, the feeling on social media and around the fanbase was positive after the team's loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's not to say that people were happy with a loss, but the Jets played well against a tough opponent and had a chance to win. Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall all looked like stars and Sauce Gardner arguably was the best defensive player on the field.
Week 2, the Jets couldn't get anything going and then Fields suffered a concussion. It's been a wild start to the season and yet there are 15 games still to be played.
With the talent on the team, there's an argument that this Jets team is closer to the performance from Week 1 than to Week 2, but with a new-look roster and coaching staff, inconsistency isn't shocking.
If the Jets are going to turn things around consistently, one thing that would help would be a little more firepower in the wide receiver room. Because of this, Tim Crean of Pro Football Sports Network speculated the Jets among two fits for Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.
"Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers," Crean said. "Romeo Doubs doesn’t have a fifth-year option as a fourth-round pick, so he is currently on the last year of his rookie deal. The Packers are flush with No. 2-type WRs, so they may want to get something for Doubs this season while they can.
"The Jayden Reed injury complicates things, but if Green Bay gets him and Christian Watson back by the NFL trade deadline, it may make sense to deal Doubs. If so, there will be a solid market for the young pass catcher’s services. Potential Landing Spots: New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers."
Should the Jets give the Packers a call?
Reaction:
This is a fun idea. Doubs is just 25 years old and has had over 600 yards receiving in each of the last two years. If the Jets could pull him away from Green Bay, he would imediately be the team's No. 2 receiver. But, the difficulty with this idea right now are the injuries in the Packers' wide receiver room right now, as Crean mentioned.
Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that he heard of offseason trade conversations involving Doubs, but noted nothing is likely at the moment.
"I’ve heard the Packers had conversations about dealing Doubs earlier in the summer, but I would be very surprised if it happens at this point for a couple of reasons," Schneidman said. "One, he’s playing well. Two, the Packers are already without Christian Watson for at least the next two games and Jayden Reed for longer. Doubs may not be back in free agency this coming offseason, but I don’t think he’s going anywhere before then."
To wrap up, Doubs is a good player who could help the Jets' offense. But, unfortunately, this doesn't seem like anything more than fun speculation at this point.
