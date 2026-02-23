Saints Franchise Legend Fires Unnecessary Shots at Jets

The New York Jets are headed for a rebuild right now, which seems to be the story of their last 15 years. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, and they haven't won the division since 2002.

But this rebuild is their chance to turn everything around. They're going to need to find a new quarterback to help right the ship. They're going to need to add playmakers on offense and stars on defense. Fortunately for the Jets, they have plenty of money to spend and as much draft capital as any team in the league.

But the Jets are still the punchline to jokes from players and analysts around the league.

New Orleans Saints free agent Cameron Jordan was recently interviewed ahead of free agency. He was asked about a slew of topics, but one of his answers likely jumps out at Jets fans.

Jordan was asked if he believes the Saints are trending toward a potential deep run in the playoffs.

Cameron Jordan fires shots at Jets amid 16-year playoff drought

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I hope so," Jordan said when asked if the Saints are looking to get on track for a deep playoff run, per TMZ Sports. "Isn't that the goal? Ain't nobody going the whole offseason, thinking like, man, I hope we just win three games. I'll leave that to the Jets."

Across his lenghty NFL career, Jordan has only matched up against the Jets three times. He's 2-1 in those three games with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and two sacks.

Across his 15 year career, Jordan holds a record of 135 wins and 108 losses. Across the same time span, the Jets have 85 wins and 160 losses.

Since Jordan came into the league, the Jets have finished with a record above .500 only one time. They've finished with a record of exactly .500 two times. The other 12 years, the Jets finished with a record below .500, including two occasions in which they finished with three or fewer wins.

It's been a decade since the Jets had a record over .500. Maybe Jordan has a point.

More NFL: Jets Insider Provides Breece Hall Free Agency Update, Projected Deal